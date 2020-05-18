Video: North-east cafe to reopen for takeaways

A north-east cafe was to reopen today after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barra Farm Shop, on the outskirts of Oldmeldrum, was to reopen today for “business as unusual” due to government guidelines surrounding the virus.

The cafe will be offering berries, ice cream, coffee and cake and other goods for takeaway.

In a video announcement on social media, Sarah Stephen, who owns the business with her husband David, said: “Because of strict government guidelines we cannot fully reopen. We’re going to operate as much as we can.

“We’re going to offer our berries, our ice cream, we’re going to have coffee and cake and lots of other takeaway goodies.

“Barra Berries, Barra Farm Shop is reopening for business as unusual.”

The family-run farm grows and sells strawberries and raspberries during the summer months.

