Video: North-east bear charity founder awarded MBE by the Queen

A north-east woman has spoken of her joy after she was awarded an MBE.

Jennifer Gow, 48, from Ballater, was commended in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for leading a campaign to make special teddy bears for children undergoing complex surgery.

She was one of 60 people to be presented with the honour during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.

A Bear Called Buttony was inspired by Jenny’s daughter Eilidh, who has a congenital bowel condition and had stoma surgery when she was three.

Eilidh, now 21, was gifted a bear with a button sewn on by a friend – and the charity was born.

About the award, Jennifer said: “I was so surprised when I found out I was getting an MBE, I couldn’t believe it.

“It was wonderful to meet the Queen. I didn’t expect it because in my head it would be other members of the Royal family, not her.

“I had the chance to speak to her about stomas which was really good.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charity now has a team of five people working on the project who liaise with families and design the toys.

Jennifer said the support provides a source of comfort to parents whose children are affected by bowel conditions.

She continued: “It’s an expensive time when you have a child in hospital, so we wanted to provide bears for free to help out – and we didn’t want families to be isolated.

“We’ve had some fantastic feedback over the years, and we’re just glad it can make a difference.”

The mum-of-two did not know what to expect when her daughter had ostomy surgery, and found comfort in talking to others.

She said: “During the time Eilidh was in hospital, we didn’t really know much about stomas or what to expect, so being able to speak to other families going through the same thing online has been a great help.

“I think we would be better prepared if it happened in the present day because there are a lot more resources out there.”

Jennifer has also dedicated around 20 years to raising more than £130,000 for local charities.

She joined the Archie Foundation as a volunteer and then as treasurer because of Eilidh’s situation.

The charity aims to improve the lives of sick children through the provision of advanced training and equipment and extensive support to families of affected children.

Anyone wishing to sponsor a Buttony Bear can do so at virginmoneygiving.com/ButtonyBears