Video: News presenter Jon Snow serenades Aberdeen restaurant owner

Veteran news presenter Jon Snow serenaded the owner of a popular Aberdeen restaurant today.
The Channel 4 news anchor popped into popular grilled cheese eaterie Melt on the city’s Belmont Street and sang a rendition of the Beatles’ Michelle to owner Mechelle Clark.
He also tucked into a toastie and soup while he was there.
A post on Melt’s Facebook page said: “Think I popped an eyeball from smiling when this happened, Jon Snow is now my Grandad ❤️.”
Think I popped an eyeball from smiling when this happened, Jon Snow is now my Grandad ❤️.
Posted by Melt on Tuesday, 19 November 2019
LIFE MADE!! Jon Snow god damn loving on our toasties & soup(“you should can this and sell it round the UK”) 🤯🤯🤯.
Posted by Melt on Tuesday, 19 November 2019
It’s not the first time a familiar face has hailed the toastie shop. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously praised the eaterie at its former home on Holburn Street.