Video: News presenter Jon Snow serenades Aberdeen restaurant owner

by Annette Cameron
19/11/2019, 6:10 pm Updated: 20/11/2019, 7:39 am
© MeltJon Snow with Melt owner Mechelle Clark
Jon Snow with Melt owner Mechelle Clark
Veteran news presenter Jon Snow serenaded the owner of a popular Aberdeen restaurant today.

The Channel 4 news anchor popped into popular grilled cheese eaterie Melt on the city’s Belmont Street and sang a rendition of the Beatles’ Michelle to owner Mechelle Clark.

He also tucked into a toastie and soup while he was there.

A post on Melt’s Facebook page said: “Think I popped an eyeball from smiling when this happened, Jon Snow is now my Grandad ❤️.”

It’s not the first time a familiar face has hailed the toastie shop. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously praised the eaterie at its former home on Holburn Street.

