Video: New TV show reveals life is sweet at north-east ice cream factory

A TV show is set to give a glimpse behind the scenes at a north-east ice cream factory revealing the secrets of its special recipe.

Mackie’s of Scotland produce 10 million litres of ice cream a year – adding up to a whopping 100 million scoops per year.

The factory will feature on STV’s Inside Britain’s Food Factories tonight (Thurs).

Kirstin McNutt, whose dad founded the ice cream factory 30 years ago, told Inside Britain’s Food Factories: “We’ve been here for 100 years, there’s been five generations of Mackie’s on the farm and I grew up here.

We started making ice cream when people started buying more skimmed and semi-skimmed milk and there was a huge amount of cream and we thought why not make a good quality ice cream and from there we have gone from strength to strength.”

The show on showcases Britain’s top food factories and goes behind the scenes to find out how some of the UK’s favourite products are made and is narrated by actress Siobhan Finneran.

The show tells how Mackie’s cows are not milked in a traditional parlour but by a high-tech robot – the three types of cows that make the special ice cream taste are Friesian, Jersey and Swedish Red.

Christopher Wilkinson of Mackie’s said: “The robot allows the cows to milk 24 hours a day as many times as they want within the parameters we set and they have the freedom to go in whenever they want which takes away any stress and produces milk of a higher quality.

“The cows produce 8,500 litres of milk a day and we look after the robot and the cow’s husbandry.”

The programme, filmed before the Covid-19 outbreak, also shows the mixing room, where the ice cream is made and reveals the special recipe and takes viewers right to the production of the ice cream going into the tubs, which the factory produces 75,000 tubs a day.

Inside Britain’s Food Factories is on STV at 8.30pm tonight and will also feature Robinsons juice and Swizzels sweets.