Video: New research reveals what Pictish fort near Dunnottar Castle may have looked like

New research has revealed what one of the earliest known Pictish forts may have looked like.

Archaeologists from Aberdeen University looked into an eroded sea stack near the site of the ruined Dunnottar Castle called Dunnicaer, and how it may have looked if it was still connected to the mainland.

A video, funded by Historic Environment Scotland, based on the research has been released.

Research uncovered remains of houses on the cliff edge, showing much of the settlement had fallen into the sea.

Dr Gordon Noble of the department of archaeology at the university said: “This video helps to fully visualise how the fort may have looked in the fourth century which we think helps to further bring to life the lives of the Picts, who are so poorly understood because of the lack of historical records.”