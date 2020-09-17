Video: New rescue vessel arrives at home port in Aberdeen

A new emergency response and rescue vessel has arrived at its new home in Aberdeen after being built in China.

The Malin Sentinel, one of nine vessels being built in a £150m investment programme by Sentinel Marine, will support drilling projects in the North Sea.

It has now completed its seven-week 11,451-mile long journey from Dalian Port in China via Singapore and the Suez Canal.

After completing sea trials, it is ready to take up assignments in the North Sea.

Rory Deans, chief executive officer at Sentinel Marine, said: “Taking delivery of the Malin Sentinel, which began its journey at the height of global lockdowns meant that this was one of the most challenging deliveries we have faced.

“We’re pleased that her maiden journey was a smooth one and that she joins the other state of the art, purpose-built, ERRVs in our fleet.

“We have built a first in class, multi-role fleet to support our clients’ operations, and the Malin Sentinel joins our fleet to provide far wider services than just response and rescue.”

The Malin Sentinel is 62 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 2,173.

The arrival of the vessel marks the end of phase two of Sentinel Marine’s investment programme. Phase 3 will see a further three new build vessels join the fleet.

They will be built at the same shipyard in China.