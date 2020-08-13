Video: New drone footage shows scale of devastation after Stonehaven train crash

New images and video reveal the extent of destruction at yesterday’s train crash near Stonehaven.

Three people, driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died after the train derailed.

These images taken this afternoon show the scale of the scene, as well as the massive task faced by emergency services and investigators alike.

In one of the images the front power car can be seen down the embankment and at rest against fire-damaged trees.

One of the train’s four passengers cars can also be seen halfway down the hill while the other three remain on the tracks.

Of these, one is upside down in the trees, with another on top of a carriage that is across the tracks.

The boss of Network Rail visited the site today as it was confirmed a joint investigation had been launched.

British Transport Police, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and inspectors from the Office of Rail and Road – the independent regulator – are involved in the investigation.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “I will not pre-empt the outcome of the investigation into this awful event, but it is clear the weather was appalling and there were floods and landslips in the area.

“I have asked my teams to put extra measures in place, from immediate, heightened inspections, to medium-term work with meteorologists to improve information and forecasting.”

He added: “Yesterday was a tragedy, a truly horrific event, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected. Understanding what happened is the key to making sure it never occurs again.”