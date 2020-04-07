Video: New film created to showcase tourism across north-east and Scotland

Scotland’s tourism board has created a heart-warming film showcasing the delights of the country, including the north-east.

VisitScotland is asking tourists to dream about visiting now but travel later on.

The film features stunning visuals of Aberdeen city centre and the beach and also Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven.

The tourism industry is facing its toughest-ever challenge at the moment and VisitScotland wanted to send a message of hope for a future when the world is able to travel again.

Also included in the film is visuals from Skara Brae in Orkney and Airlie Monument in Angus, with the movie built around the idea that absence makes the heart grow fonder.

The film is available now on VisitScotland’s YouTube channel, launching ahead of the Easter holidays, a traditionally busy time for the tourism industry and will have subtitles in German, Spanish, French, Dutch, Italian and Mandarin.

Vicki Miller, Director of Marketing at VisitScotland said: “While many countries are in lockdown with travel restrictions in place, we wanted to send a message of support and hope to our friends around the world. We want to assure them that, whilst they can’t visit just now, we will still be here with a warm welcome for them when the time is right.

“By launching this video, we are encouraging fans of Scotland to share their love for the country by posting memories of their trips here in the past and help them and others dream about their next holiday to Scotland.

“We also recognise the tourism industry has been hit extremely hard by the Covid-19 situation and whilst we are already working with them to look at a recovery plan once the timing is appropriate, we’re hopeful the strong emotion people have for Scotland across the globe will help a little in this very difficult time.”