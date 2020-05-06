Video: New archive project showcases history at Aberdeen children’s hospital

It may be purpose-built and welcoming to youngsters now, but this was not always the case for the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

The building, which is based next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at Foresterhill, has moved several times since it was first opened in 1877.

It started life in a repurposed tenement building as the Aberdeen Hospital for Sick Children and was given its current name in 1894.

Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital

NHS Grampian Archives has been working with the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust on the Amplify project to showcase the history of the facility, as well as Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Now, a new video has been created showcasing old pictures of the various sites, as well as information on its development.

Fiona Musk, archivist at NHS Grampian, said: “Renamed in 1894 as the Royal Aberdeen Hospital for Sick Children, the hospital building became a familiar sight to many, even after it was no longer a hospital – lots of people will remember it as Cocky Hunter’s furniture emporium.

“Funded by subscriptions, the Children’s Hospital held regular fundraising activities including pound week, where people would give a pound. This didn’t have to be monetary, it could be clothing, flour, linen and so on. This fundraising still continues today, through the Archie Foundation.”

It was decided that a new building was needed in 1910, encompassing outdoor facilities for the children so they didn’t have to hang over balconies to get fresh air, as well as more space for the hospital.

By 1912, £18,500 had been raised towards the building, but the First World War had a severe impact on the hospital’s plans and directors decided that the proposals would be halted.

Due to the war, they vacated the premises, which was on Castle Terrace, and moved to Kepplestone House in Rubislaw thanks to the generous offer from the trustees of the late Mr Thomas Ogilvie.

Fiona added: “While at Kepplestone, an open air ward was built which proved to be a great success. Annual reports for the time note that even on the coldest of days it was possible with the use of blankets and hot water bottles to keep the children warm, and that the fresh air was even shown to heal wounds faster.

“When the war office decided to move out of the Castle Terrace building, the directors of the hospital agreed to move back towards the end of November 1917 owing to the lack of space at Kepplestone, and the administrative difficulties which came from being based there. There was a large waiting list, and while out patient services were run from the Infirmary buildings at Woolmanhill, it was much easier to have things done from one site.”

After this time, fundraising activities were launched again, and a suitable site was identified on Ashley Road.

However, after the war the Joint Hospitals Scheme was proposed, which meant that the children’s hospital and the infirmary would move to a suitable piece of ground.

The scheme was formally adopted in 1923 with Foresterhill and Burnside chosen, and the new buildings were opened in 1929, with the children’s hospital then extended again in 1934.

More recently, the original Foresterhill hospital was extensively redeveloped with a new outpatients department opening in 1964, which was used until 2003 when the children’s hospital was demolished to make way for Aberdeen Dental School.

The new hospital, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, was opened near to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and has been there since.

Fiona added: “The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital is currently the only hospital to have been located on three different sites, four if the move to Kepplestone House is included.”