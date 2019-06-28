Video: New Aberdeen fire training base could be lifesaver

Firefighters from across the north-east will benefit from a new £300,000 training facility in Aberdeen.

The building at North Anderson Drive station will let crews train in skills as well as in using specialist equipment.

It simulates the conditions of a real blaze, letting firefighters practice skills including ladder and rope rescues and will enable them to do more of their training in the north-east, reducing the need to travel elsewhere.

The new base represents a fraction of a total of £2 million the service has invested in improving the facilities at North Anderson Drive – with a further £4.5m being spent on training in Portlethen.

Bosses hope the funding will lead to more lives being saved in the region.

Bruce Farquharson, senior officer for Aberdeen, said: “We have got a very flexible, usable and welcome piece of real estate.

“The benefits it brings are huge. It allows firefighters to train in the local area.

“We are able to train new trainees all the way up to specialist crews. There is less travel time between training centres and state-of-the-art facilities which represent great value for money.

“The building has two floors which are completely flexible so we can move walls and doors to change the layout.

“We can replicate domestic premises, office blocks or shops and we can also do roof ladder training. It enables us to do rope training and skills as well. It’s a fantastic facility.”

He added: “While this is a significant investment, it’s not the end of the journey.

“We will continue to invest time, effort and money into our firefighters to ensure they are the best equipped and best trained.”

The facility was opened with a demonstration of a number of different scenarios for local councillors and guests.

Aberdeen City Council’s public protection convener Jennifer Stewart said: “It shows the hard work the guys have put into their training.

“A lot of them have been doing it for six or seven months and are soon to pass out.

“It’s amazing what those in the fire service do to keep us safe and it’s great to see them in action.

“It’s incredible that they put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

“There are so many things they do and they are to be applauded and commended.

“The investment is great news for Aberdeen. It’s a great site and you can see it’s value for money.”

Councillor David Cameron added: “My first experience of the training centre at North Anderson Drive was in the 1970s when I was doing my firefighting training in preparation for working offshore.

“It was a great facility even back then but it’s amazing how much it’s improved since.

“It’s a wonderful new facility which will give the people of Aberdeen and the north-east a lot of confidence to know that our firefighters are being properly trained.”