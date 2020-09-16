Video: Navy reveals why warship was seen in waters around Aberdeen and Stonehaven

The Royal Navy has revealed why one of its warships was seen off the coast of Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

The HMS Severn was spotted by excited locals in the North Sea two weeks ago.

Now, the Navy has revealed it was being used to test trainee officers on their ship-handling ability.

The veteran boat has only recently returned to frontline operations after two-and-a-half years out of action following decommissioning and being refitted.

For the past month, the Portsmouth-based ship has been working in the North Sea by itself and also with fellow patrol ship the HMS Mersey.

© Courtesy Lisa Convery

Lieutenant Roddy Hartridge said: “As the Fleet Navigation Training ship, you would expect HMS Severn to take every opportunity for vigorous ship-handling.”

It sailed close to ancient castles such as Bamburgh near Lindisfarne and Dunnottar near Stonehaven.

Both ships docked at Aberdeen harbour to change crew, with Lord Provost Barney Crockett being invited onboard.

The HMS Severn moved onto the Scapa Flow, which was the principal base for the Royal Navy in both world wars.

The ship currently has young officers from Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth embarked to give them experience of life aboard a working warship.