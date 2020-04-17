Video: Musicians and dancers perform for key workers across Aberdeen

Musicians across the north-east paid tribute to key workers in a moving display last night.

Across the north-east, tens of thousands of people took to their doorsteps and applauded key workers during the pandemic, in what has become a weekly tradition each Thursday at 8pm.

In Peterculter A family of pipers played a 20-minute set to staff and residents at Eastleigh Care Home.

Neil Mitchell, 46, pipe major of Bucksburn and District Novice Juvenile Band, said he felt fortunate to have his two sons by his side.

Snare drummer Callum Mitchell, 10, and piper Craig Mitchell, 11, joined their father, Neil Mitchell, to spread joy during lockdown.

Meanwhile, in Bucksburn, a grandad performed You’ll Never Walk Alone on a keyboard set up in his front garden.

Last week a clip of former music teacher Jim Addison playing Over The Rainbow outside his home in Bucksburn was watched more than 15,000 times on Facebook.

The grandad of four, who was head of music at Bankhead Academy for 30 years, said he has been “totally overwhelmed” by the positive comments on social media.

And in Devanah Terrace a band took to the streets to perform a cover version of Queen’s Radio Gaga, dedicated to the NHS.

Complete with drumkit, microphone and speakers, the duo consisting of Mairi Newberry and Tony Littler, calling themselves The Social Distancers, performed to residents and walkers at 8pm.

Their version of the iconic hit changed the chorus to “All we need is our NHS Yeah”.

All money raised from their performance, which included songs Mrs Robinson and Valerie will be donated to Ward 217 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

In Stonehaven, three dancers have been performing a dance choreographed as a thank you for the NHS and key workers.

Ailsa Henry, Shona MacLeay and Isla MacGregor danced on Provost Barclay Drive last week, and this week performed on Cruden Terrace for Crudenlea residents.

The three girls are pupils at the Lindsay School of Dancing in the town.

The trio – who are following social distancing guidelines – plan on dancing at other care homes during the lockdown.

And finally, six-year-old Isla Milne showcased her Highland Dancing skills for residents in Shielhill, Bridge of Don.

The youngster, whose granny works for the NHS, wore a complete highland dancing outfit for the performance near her home last night.

