Video: More than 5,000 expected as Aberdeen Art Gallery reopens its doors this weekend

More than 5,000 visitors are expected to turn up for the opening weekend of the revamped city art gallery.

Free tickets for the event were quickly snapped up after they were released to the general public last month.

Visitors will be treated to one of the first glimpses of the refurbished historic building today and will be greeted by the sounds of a piper as they make their way inside.

The £34.6 million redevelopment involved the restoration and modernisation of the grade A-listed building with a new second level installed to increase the number of spaces for displays.

The “striking” top floor will house the BP Galleries, which will host three national and international touring exhibitions each year.

The council’s ambitious project also included the refurbishment of Cowdray Hall.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “On the eve of the public opening there is real excitement. We promised a world-class visitor attraction for Aberdeen and that is what has been delivered.

“The reopening week has been an opportunity to showcase the incredible end result but also to reflect on the experiences of a once-in-a-lifetime project for all those who have been closest to it. It has been quite emotional to see how much the gallery means to so many people.

“My thanks go to the dedicated and passionate gallery staff who have worked so hard to get to this point and to the many others from both inside and outside the council who have played an important part in a hugely significant project.

“The congratulations have been well earned and the real celebration will be when the first visitors cross the threshold and rediscover their gallery.

“We set out to create a gallery for the people and it will come to life this weekend when thousands get their first taste of the revitalised gallery.”