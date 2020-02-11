Video: Monsters of the deep light up Aberdeen as Spectra returns

Preparations are under way for the return of a popular art festival in Aberdeen.

Both local and international artists have been brought in to fill Aberdeen with colour during Spectra, which will run from Thursday to Sunday.

The festival, which last came to the city in 2018, will see light installations appear in Marischal College Quad, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, St Nicholas Kirkyard and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Ahead of the event’s launch, brightly coloured tentacles could be seen outside landmarks such as Marischal Square and Marischal College.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said: “The event is very well organised and we know it will bring tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

“It presents opportunities not only in terms of hospitality, but also for hotels and retailers which will hopefully see a lot of business.

“It’s going to activate a lot of spaces in the city and we’ll see people moving from installation to installation, which can only be a good thing.

“The previous event was really well received so I have no reason to believe it won’t be the same in 2020.”

Designs in Air (UK) will bring their 3D street art to the festival with a menagerie of sea creatures.

Other installations will include work by artist Dodda Maggy, who has explored the stories, memories and myths that connect the people of the North Sea coast to Iceland.

Yiannis Kranidiotis, from Greece, returns to Spectra for the third time, bringing a data-driven kinetic light and sound sculpture inspired by natural repeating patterns and wave movement.

And the installation Plastic Sea will also raise awareness of pollution of the oceans by providing visitors with an interactive map of the Earth.

For the first time Spectra will also include a conference, which will see delegates discuss culture and creativity over two days at Aberdeen Music Hall.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Marie Boulton said: “It’s exciting watching the installations taking shape for the start of Spectra 2020, and all of us at Aberdeen City Council are proud and intrigued about this year’s festival.

“Marischal College has already been transformed, with giant tentacles looming from the ground in front of the building, and fantastic artworks are being installed across St Nicholas Kirk, Aberdeen Art Gallery and a number of other sites for what is sure to be a great time at Scotland’s Festival of Light.”

Further information on Spectra, which will run from Thursday until Sunday, is available at spectrafestival.co.uk