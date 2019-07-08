Video: Met Office issues thunder and lightning warning for north-east

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this week.

The yellow alert issued by the Met Office will come into force at 12pm on Thursday and will remain in effect until 9pm.

The area covered includes the whole of the north-east.

The forecaster is warning of heavy thundery showers and a risk of flooding.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Thursday afternoon across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

“While many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours.

“Showers and thunderstorms will gradually die out during Thursday evening.”