Met Office issues new thunder and lightning warning for tomorrow

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire tomorrow.

The yellow alert issued by the Met Office will come into force at 12pm and will remain in effect until 9pm.

The area covered includes the whole of the north-east.

The forecaster yesterday issued an alert for thunderstorms on Thursday.

The forecaster is warning of heavy thundery showers and a risk of flooding.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Heavy showers, some of them perhaps thundery, are likely to develop during Wednesday afternoon across parts of Scotland.

“While many areas will miss the heaviest showers, where they do develop, slow-moving and heavy downpours are possible.

“There is potential for 15-25 mm of rain in an hour and 30-40 mm in 2-3 hours. Showers will then fade away during the evening.”