Video: Met Office explains the difference between snow, sleet and freezing rain

The Met Office has released a new video to help people understand the difference between snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The short film, part of their Understanding Weather series, explains how all three form, as well as their key differences.

Snow and sleet, for instance, start their life in the same way, as ice crystals in high clouds were the air temperature is below 0C.

It’s the air temperature when they start to fall that determines their final form reaching the ground.

Snowflakes form as the ice crystals stick together as they fall through cold air, remaining frozen from cloud to surface.

Sleet is formed when these snowflakes fall through a band of warm air before hitting the ground.

Freezing rain is formed when rain drops hit surfaces that are below 0C, freezing on impact and turning into ice.