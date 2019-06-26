Video: Man taken to hospital following motorbike crash on Deeside Railway Line

A major police probe was launched today after a man was injured in a motorbike crash on a popular Aberdeen walking route.

Paramedics and police were called to the old Deeside Railway Line, at its junction with Deeview South Road and School Road in Cults, at around 12.05am after receiving reports of an incident.

This morning, at least eight police units were still at the scene, and officers were seen examining a red Yamaha motorbike.

Police dogs and undercover officers were also in the area this morning, and door-to-door inquiries were being carried out.

An incident support unit was also at the scene.

One woman, who lives near the scene, reported seeing a police car being taken away on the back of a pick-up truck in the early hours of this morning.

However, this has not been confirmed by the police.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.09am to attend an incident at the old Deeside Railway Line.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew and a male patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Officers have yet to release details of the incident, but said there was a one-vehicle traffic incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

One neighbour said: “I was awakened outside my flat in Cults from 1am for hours with lots of police cars and police, then an ambulance.

There was a bloke screaming and coughing, then a pick-up truck taking away a police car on the back, then police cars parked for ages.

“I gathered it was serious and very frightening. It went on for hours.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to an incident in the Cults area in the early hours of the morning.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”