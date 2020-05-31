Video: Man rescued after falling from cliffs at Slains Castle

A man has been rescued after falling from cliffs at a north-east castle.

Emergency services including the Peterhead lifeboat attended the scene to assist the man who fell off the cliffs at Slains Castle, Cruden Bay, at around 3.20pm yesterday.

Peterhead Lifeboat’s Y Boat was launched to get closer to the cliffs, however the man was rescued by helicopter and flown directly to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Martyn Simpson, RNLI Coxswain Mechanic at Peterhead Lifeboat Station, said: “Peterhead Lifeboat has launched to two calls at Slains Castle within the last two weeks – it is a beautiful walk but it can also be very dangerous so we would urge everyone to take extra care.

“Our dedicated team of volunteers are always on call but we are asking people to be aware of the inherent risks when walking near the sea or cliffs.”

Coastguard teams from Peterhead and Cruden Bay, as well as an additional rope rescue team from Stonehaven, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were also drafted in to help.

No details are available on the condition of the man.