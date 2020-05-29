Video: Man captures footage of dolphins playing in sea off Aberdeen

An Aberdeen man has captured footage of a pod of dolphins off the coast.

Igor Karkowski, 34, from Bridge of Don, captured the stunning footage from the area’s golf course.

He said: “Every day when I come to the beach I see a lot of dolphins. It’s amazing to watch wild dolphins.

“They jump or hunt fish or play together.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“All the time, I try to record good videos from the beach or Torry Battery and in the future I hope to swim close to the dolphins with my paddle board.”

His video shows dolphins leaping from the sea and swimming close to the beach shores.

You can find it on Igor’s Youtube page here.