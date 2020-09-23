VIDEO: Man arrested following incident in Elgin which sparked huge emergency response

A man has been arrested following an incident that sparked a huge emergency response in Elgin.

Numerous police cars and officers were seen in Pinefield this afternoon, with a section of road cordoned off.

An ambulance was also in attendance at the scene, with some of the officers seen to be wearing riot gear.

Now police have confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been arrested and taken to hospital for assessment following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.05pm on Wednesday, 23 September, officers were called to Pinefield Apartments, Elgin after concern was raised regarding a man in a property there.

“Officers and negotiators attended this incident and the 32 year-old man was later arrested and taken to hospital for assessment.

“A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An eye-witness had reported seeing a man in a set of flats waving a kitchen knife out of it.

Jason Siddle lives on the same street and first became aware of the incident at about 3.30pm.

He said: “My son and myself were walking back from East End Primary School when two police cars and an ambulance came flying past us down the main road.

“When we got to the flat, they were parked outside the opposite flats.

“Since then more and more police have arrived and closed off the car park.

“At one point the guy in the window was leaning out of it waving a kitchen knife.

“I believe that flat below has been evacuated as a precaution as the mother and small child were walking out with an officer.

“I feel a little nervous, it’s not the sort of thing you want a 5-year-old seeing or hearing more so after armed responders arrived.”