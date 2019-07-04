Video: Man arrested after officers wearing riot gear seal off Aberdeen street

A man has been arrested after cops wearing riot gear entered a property on a sealed off Aberdeen street.

Officers taped off Ferrier Crescent, in the Sandilands area, while they dealt with the incident which started at 3pm today.

Six police vehicles and two ambulances were spotted on the street, with dog units and officers with riot gear seen entering a property.

Police said they had been called to the street after concern for a man.

A spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested from the property.

An eyewitness said: “I just know that there were a line of police cars and three ambulances. They had police dogs on the scene and took one of them to the garden to sniff about but put the dog back in.

“They have had about seven to nine guys in riot gear in and out of the building.”