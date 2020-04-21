Video: Man arrested after break-in at Aberdeen Boots store

A man has been arrested after a pharmacy in Aberdeen was damaged early this morning.

Police were called to Boots on Garthdee Road following reports of a break-in, with a 26-year-old man traced near the scene and arrested in connection with the incident.

Footage from the scene shows windows at the front of the store boarded up. The glass doors also appeared to be damaged.

PC Jamie Bolson, of the Nigg Community Policing Team, said: “We received reports early this morning and dispatched immediately to the area.

“It is important that suspicious incidents are reported to police immediately, allowing us to react quickly – thank you to the community for doing so again.”

The store was re-opened later on in the morning after being made safe.

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill highlighted his frustration at this incident taking place.

He said: “Clearly this is a very frustrating thing to happen but I am pleased the police have made an arrest.

“For many people in Garthdee and beyond Boots is an essential shop that people rely on and use on a regular basis and it offers a vital service at the best of times.

“It’s never good to see break-ins or vandalisms in Garthdee and beyond but it is good to see the police have made an arrest.”

A Boots spokeswoman confirmed that the shop was open for trading today.