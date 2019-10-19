Video: Major search for kite surfer spotted off Aberdeen beach

Emergency services have launched a search for a kite surfer spotted off Aberdeen beach.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 5pm when the surfer was seen in to be in difficulty.

Police and coastguard are both conducting searches in the area.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Police and Coastguard in Aberdeen are currently conducting searches off of the Beach Esplanade after reports of a kite surfer encountering difficulty. The reports came in around 5.05pm today.

“There are no further details at this time.

“Anyone with information about people in the water at that time are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 3003 of 19 October.”

A police spokesman added: “Inquiries have established that a man was seen swimming to shore near to Accommodation Road around 4.50pm, after losing his orange and white kite at sea.

“He was wearing an all-dark wetsuit is believed to have then left the area. We would ask him or anyone with more information to contact us on 101, quoting incident 3003 of 19 October. Officers and Coastguard will remain in the area for the time being as inquiries continue.”

A spokesman from the RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat Station said: “The RNLI’s Aberdeen Lifeboat Station can confirm that both its lifeboats launched at 4.45pm today.

“The station’s D-class lifeboat Buoy Woody 85N and Severn class all weather lifeboat Bon Accord are currently conducting search operations off Aberdeen beach at the request of the UK Coastguard. No further information is currently available.”

Video by David Proctor