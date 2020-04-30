Video: Major north-east road reopens after potato lorry crash

A major north-east junction was blocked this afternoon following a crash involving a lorry.

The collision happened on the A96 at the Thainstone Roundabout, near Inverurie at about 2.20pm.

The road, and nearby pavement were left covered by a “shedload of potatoes” following the crash.

The road was cleared up about two and a half hours later after the potatoes were recovered.

A96 Inverurie – Kintore – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 30, 2020

Police Scotland confirmed they attended the incident but that there were no reports of any injuries.