Video: Major north-east road reopens after potato lorry crash

by Callum Main
30/04/2020, 2:36 pm Updated: 30/04/2020, 5:06 pm

A major north-east junction was blocked this afternoon following a crash involving a lorry.

The collision happened on the A96 at the Thainstone Roundabout, near Inverurie at about 2.20pm.

The road, and nearby pavement were left covered by a “shedload of potatoes” following the crash.

The road was cleared up about two and a half hours later after the potatoes were recovered.

Police Scotland confirmed they attended the incident but that there were no reports of any injuries.