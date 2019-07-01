Video: Lightning storm ends north-east’s hottest day

Around 1,900 lightning strikes in 35 minutes were recorded around the north-east during a spell of stormy weather.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the north-east at the weekend with residents warned to expect lightning and heavy rain on Saturday evening.

Website LightningMaps.org, which tracks storms across the globe, recorded between 50 and 55 strikes every minute during a 35 minute spell on Saturday evening.

People in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire snapped captivating images of the bolts of lightning striking in the distance.

Flood warnings were also issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) for Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

It comes after temperatures as high as 26.4C (79.5F) were recorded at Fyvie Castle and 26.1C (78.9F) in Aberdeen City on the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday.

Yesterday, the mercury soared to 21C (69.8F) in the Granite City.

However, the temperature is expected to drop in the week ahead with cooler temperatures rain.

A Met Office spokesman said: “It’s going to be a fresher week for Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“We’ll see some spells of rain in the Aberdeen area through the week, although some dry weather too. For Tuesday and Wednesday, they will be a generally dry days and some sunny spells.”