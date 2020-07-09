Video: Life on a north sea oil platform during the coronavirus pandemic

Life on a north sea platform during the coronavirus pandemic has been captured by an oil and gas business.

Serica Energy has launched a video explaining what life is like for staff offshore during the last few months.

The film documents the effect of Covid-19 measures on the day-to-day life of staff on their Bruce Platform, which is located approximately 211 miles north-east of Aberdeen

It is a collection of talking heads giving the experience from different viewpoints.

Included in the video are Serica’s Vice President of Operations, HSE Manager, Offshore Installation Manager and their head of catering.

Subjects discussed include the safety steps taken, how staff members have lived with the new measures in place and the challenges they have faced.

Serica said that they wanted to take a snapshot of what life is like at this point in time and record what it’s been like for offshore workers and onshore support staff over the recent weeks and months.