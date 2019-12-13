Video: Kirsty Blackman – ‘I am so honoured to be the MP for Aberdeen North’

The SNP have held on to the seat of Aberdeen North, with the party increasing its majority in the process.

Kirsty Blackman was first elected to the seat in 2015 and held on to it two years later – albeit with a reduced majority.

And the seat, which was considered relatively safe by the SNP, has remained in nationalist hands with Blackman securing a majority of 12,670, reclaiming some of the losses made two years ago.

The victory was sealed against a turnout of 59.9% and a percentage swing of 12.2%.

Mrs Blackman said: “I am so honoured to be the MP for Aberdeen North and to represent my city once again in Westminster.

“My promise is I will go down there and I will shout about the people of Aberdeen.

“We were very clear in our manifesto that the people of Scotland should choose a future for Scotland.

“I really hope the people of Aberdeen North do trust me, and I am deeply honoured so many people put the cross in the box beside my name.

“I am quite overwhelmed by the result and I will do everything I can to justify the trust they have put in me.”