Video: Kids from Aberdeen primary school pay tribute to their teachers as term ends

Children from an Aberdeen primary school paid tribute to their teachers in a video marking the end of the school term.

Kids from Skene Square Primary School created the video to thank the staff for their help over the past year.

It proved even more poignant due to the pupils being taught from home, adding difficulties for them.

Schools across Aberdeen are holding various end of term celebrations today.

Aberdeen City Council’s Education Delivery Convener John Wheeler paid tribute to all the staff and pupils for their hard work during an “school year like no other.”

He said: “This is an end of term and end of school year like no other.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff in schools who have worked tirelessly to support children, young people and families.

“And a special thanks to the children, young people and families who have worked exceptionally hard in google classrooms throughout this challenging period.

“Ongoing support from our families has been tremendous and we are extremely grateful for it.”