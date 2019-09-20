Video: Irish Opera singer entertains crowds in Aberdeen city centre

A popular opera singer has been entertaining crowds in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

Simply known as The Opera Guy, the Fife-born, Belfast-based performer was outside Marks & Spencer earlier today.

Dozens of people stopped to watch his impromptu public performance, with many throwing a couple of quid into his bucket, or buying one of his CDs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The travelling singer is just in the city today before heading to Inverness tomorrow.

Speaking to the Evening Express he said: “I travel around the UK and the world singing.

“I’m here today and I’m off to Inverness tomorrow for a couple of days.

“I love doing this, I gig in the evenings and stuff, but this is my warm-up for the day.”