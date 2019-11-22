Show Links
Video: Hundreds gather to watch Aberdeen Christmas tree switch-on

by David Proctor
22/11/2019, 3:08 pm

Hundreds of people braved the November chill to watch Aberdeen’s Christmas tree switch-on last night.

The city was gifted a Norway spruce from the people of Stavanger, which arrived earlier this month.

Crowds gather to watch the lights switch-on at the Castlegate

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett and Deputy Mayor of Stavanger Bjorg Tysdal Moe switched on the lights at the Castlegate.

Mr Crockett said: “Everybody in Aberdeen enjoys the tree switch-on and it is one of the festive highlights. It was great to be joined by my colleague from Stavanger and the Salvation Army band.”

