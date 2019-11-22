Video: Hundreds gather to watch Aberdeen Christmas tree switch-on

Hundreds of people braved the November chill to watch Aberdeen’s Christmas tree switch-on last night.

The city was gifted a Norway spruce from the people of Stavanger, which arrived earlier this month.

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett and Deputy Mayor of Stavanger Bjorg Tysdal Moe switched on the lights at the Castlegate.

Mr Crockett said: “Everybody in Aberdeen enjoys the tree switch-on and it is one of the festive highlights. It was great to be joined by my colleague from Stavanger and the Salvation Army band.”