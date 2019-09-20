Video: Hundreds gather in Aberdeen city centre for climate change protests

Hundreds of people have gathered in Aberdeen city centre to take part in the global climate change protests.

Students, school pupils and campaigners gathered together outside Marischal College at 11am with dozens of brightly coloured banners calling for action on an unseasonably warm day.

They are joining millions of people across the world in a global day of action.

Some of today’s first protests were held in Australia, where an estimated 300,000 people gathered at more than 100 rallies calling for action to guard against climate change, with further demonstrations held across parts of Asia.

The organisers encouraged protestors to take to the elevated grass area on Broad Street to share their own stories.

Organisers estimating up to 1,000 protesters have turned out so far. #ABDNclimatestrike pic.twitter.com/ZSt6ocD5Bt — Jamie Hall (@jamiehall03) September 20, 2019

Speaking at the protest, Caroline Beaumelou from Aberdeen Student Climate Network said: “We’re just here to show presence in this global movement against inaction towards climate issue and become a part of this huge youth-led movement around the world.

She added: “I think Aberdeen is a really symbolic city for something like this just because we have so much of the industries based around the oil industry.

“So it’s really important that we have in cities, like this one, a presence and just to prove that people care about the environment and the future.

“We’re going to be doing this once a month.

“We’re hoping that politicians, government leaders, even just local people around the world will take notice and start to change the way that they not only act, but govern.

“So, policymakers, take action.”