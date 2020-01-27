Video: Holocaust Memorial Day at Aberdeen Art Gallery

A special event was held in Aberdeen today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD).

The memorial at Aberdeen Art Gallery featured a number of presentations and performances to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

Subsequent genocides, including that of Rwanda, Cambodia and Darfur are also remembered.

The theme of this year’s HMD is Stand Together, which explored how genocidal regimes throughout history have fractured societies by marginalising certain groups.

The event included music by Polish band, Powidok, a presentation by pupils from Aberdeen Grammar School and Oldmachar Academy, and a series of talks from a number of people such as Lord Provost Barney Crockett.