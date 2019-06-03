Video: Hive of activity as swarm of bees lands on Aberdeen van

An Aberdeen street was all abuzz at the weekend when a swarm of bees took up residence on the back of a parked van.

Photographer Kirsty McAbery spotted insects crawling all over the vehicle on Holburn Street yesterday afternoon.

She estimated there were “a good few hundred” by then and more were arriving.

Wildlife expert Kevin Newell, who is a full-time volunteer at The New Arc (North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre) in Ellon, said the swarm would likely move on after a day or two.

He said: “It’s most likely a nest that’s been disturbed.

“The queen will land somewhere and the swarm will engulf her to keep her warm and safe.

“They will move on in a day or two.

“They’ll be going out and scouting around the local area until somewhere else is found and they’ll come back.

“I’d strongly advise that nobody approaches them as they will protect the queen.”

Kevin added the van owner – who has not been traced – could try to slowly move the van to somewhere quieter and may be best to contact a bee keeper.