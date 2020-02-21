Video: ‘Hero’ dog Peggy honoured for services during Second World War

A heroic dog has been posthumously awarded a prestigious honour on a “poignant day” for the Gordon Highlanders.

Peggy the bull terrier comforted captured Gordon Highlander soldiers during the Second World War and became their unofficial mascot.

She kept their spirits high while they were held captive by the Japanese during the Battle of Singapore in February 1942.

The canine was awarded the PDSA commendation at a special ceremony at the Gordon Highlanders museum in Aberdeen yesterday.

She was represented there by fellow bull terrier Billie-Jean.

Peggy became the 2nd Battalion’s mascot after soldiers discovered her as an abandoned puppy in Malaya – now part of Malaysia – during the conflict.

Major Grenville Irvine Fortesque, regimental secretary at The Gordon Highlanders Association, highlighted similarities between Peggy’s actions back then and war zones now.

He said: “This is a great honour for the regiment to receive this commendation.

“This is a particularly poignant day for the regiment because the last known Gordon Highland far-east prisoner of war was Alan Greig, who died very sadly in September last year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“He would have been 100 years old in January this year and he was with the battalion when they were captured in Singapore.

“We would have been very lucky to find any living Gordon Highlanders from this particular time with us today.

“This dog was a lifeline to the soldiers in those sort of conditions, it was a special link between animal and man.”

Peggy was nominated for the PDSA award by Stewart Mitchell, a volunteer historian at the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Fellow bull terrier Billie-Jean accepted this honour on her behalf.

Owner Adam Brain from Bridge of Don said: “She is a great wee girl, we got her for her older brother who has got issues with other dogs and she helps him out with his issues and get him over those fears.

“Stuart came into our local vets and asked at the reception does she know any white bull terriers and she phoned us up to get us involved.

“There’s a big similarity between the two, except for the ears.”