Video: Here’s the moment Aberdeen’s Christmas tree lights were switched on

Aberdeen’s Christmas tree has been switched on in a subdued ceremony.

The event, which took place at the Castlegate, was not advertised in advance due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Typically the event would attract hundreds to the city centre, with carols sung by local choirs.

Instead, a video of the moment the lights were switched on by Lord Provost Barney Crockett has been shared by the council.

As is tradition, the tree itself was donated by the people of Stavanger, Aberdeen’s twin city.

The short ceremony featured a blessing from Åshild Sande from Norwegian Seamen’s Church.

She said: “The winter is dark, and Covid-19 has brought extra darkness in terms of loneliness and worries for many of us.

“When it’s dark, it’s easier to see the light.

“That also give us some opportunities to take a closer look around us, and to see the light in our own lives.”