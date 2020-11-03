Video: Happy Mondays and Black Grape star Bez ‘buzzing’ after visit to north-east

Happy Mondays and Black Grape legend Bez insists it is always a “top buzz” to visit the north-east.

Bez said he enjoys Aberdeenshire so much because the locals know how to party.

The 56-year-old, aka Mark Berry, recently got into the party mood by donning a kilt on a visit to Kincardine O’Neil.

© Supplied by Submitted via Sean W

He also spent a few days in Banchory where he surprised locals at the town’s British Legion.

Bez said: “It’s always a top buzz to come to Aberdeenshire.

“I always get a nice welcome in Scotland, especially up that way.

“The locals know how to party ……when they’re allowed”

Bez, aka Mark Berry, topped the British album charts in 1995 with Black Grape’s It’s Great When You’re Straight…Yeah.

Prior to Black Grape, he enjoyed huge success with Happy Mondays, one of the most influential British acts of the eighties and nineties.

Bez has recently appeared on Channel Four’s Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Black Grape and Happy Mondays band-mate Shaun Ryder.

He travelled to Kincardine O’Neil to participate in a promotional video for Snowdrops Developments.

Bez donned a kit for the video and danced to Happy Monday’s Loose Fit, a 1991 hit from album Pills n’ Thrills and Bellyaches.