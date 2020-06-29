Video: Funnel cloud spotted by residents in north-east

A dramatic funnel cloud has been spotted in the skies above the north-east this morning.

This video was filmed by reader Rachel Medich in Hatton of Fintray shortly after 11am and shows the cone-shaped cloud reaching towards the ground.

Photographers in Aberdeen and Inverurie also spotted the phenomena.

Over inverurie just now Posted by Mark Mockford on Monday, 29 June 2020

As the funnel cloud didn’t touch ground it is not classed as a tornado.

They are described by the Met Office, are “cone-shaped clouds which extend from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface”.

They are formed by a rotating column of wind drawing in water droplets, which make them visible. If the funnel cloud reaches the ground it becomes a tornado.

If one forms over water and reaches the surface it becomes a waterspout.

Although around 30 tornadoes form in the UK each year it is rare that they have enough force to cause damage. Funnel clouds are considerably more common.