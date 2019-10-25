Video: Fox cub hit by car released into wild by north-east animal sanctuary

A video has been released showing the moment a fox cub was released by into the wild just months after being hit by a car.

The animal was struck by a vehicle in August, and taken to the New Arc sanctuary in Ellon.

The cub suffered serious head trauma and was comatose when brought to staff, eyewitnesses who saw the collision initially thought she had died.

Augusta, as she was named by staff, has now been successfully released back into the wild after making a full recovery.

A comment alongside the video by the animal sanctuary said: “Augusta our fox cub who arrived at the centre in August after being hit by a car was released back to her home range.

“Its always great to see successes like these when they arrived in such a bad state.”