Video: Four-storey building collapses in on itself as massive blaze tears through it

A four-storey building in a north-east town collapsed in on itself after a fire tore through it.

Dozens of firefighters were called to Commercial Street in Macduff shortly after 2.30pm today.

Seven appliances were drafted in to deal with the incident as they battled the inferno at the derelict mill.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were altered at 2.40pm to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Commercial Street in Macduff.

“Operations control mobilised a number of resources and seven appliances were sent to the scene.

“There are no reported casualties and crews remain at the scene.”