Video: Footage shows cars burning after being set alight on Aberdeen street

This video shows the latest in a spate of car fires across Aberdeen.

A silver Audi and a red Vauxhall Tigra were destroyed in a fire on Auchinleck Crescent.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at around 12.45am yesterday.

Firefighters took little more than an hour to put out the blaze.

Police said they were treating the vehicle fires as suspicious and have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

It comes just days after a brown Kia Sportage parked in nearby Donbank Place was set alight at around 2.30am on Saturday July 6.

And two Volkswagen Polos were reduced to charred shells following an incident on St Machar Court on Saturday June 22.

Video footage from the incident showed locals battling the flames in a bid to save another nearby car.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that all the incidents could be linked.

Steven Geddes, whose home looks out onto the car park where the vehicles were being kept, heard an explosion yesterday.

Mr Geddes said: “I went outside on the balcony and I just thought ‘here we go again’.

“The fire brigade had to cut open the car to make sure the engine was taken out.”

Mr Geddes, 34, filmed the incident and his footage shows a bright orange fireball engulfing the cars.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries as part of their probe into the fires. Local Sergeant Mark Adam urged any witnesses to come forward and warned the incident could have ended in tragedy.

He said: “Thankfully the fire was brought under control quickly by the fire service but the outcome could have been much worse.

“At the moment it is too early to say whether the incidents are linked, however this will form part of our inquiries.

“Incidents of this nature are rare and can cause a great deal of alarm to people who live nearby, and therefore they will not be tolerated.

“Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

A fire brigade spokesman confirmed details of their involvement in the operation.

He said: “The call came in at 12.35am.

“We had one appliance in attendance from Central Fire Station and the stop message came in at 1.26am.”

Anyone with information about the incidents on Auchinleck Crescent, St Machar Court and Donbank Place is asked to contact police on 101.