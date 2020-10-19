Video: Flooding causes access issues on north-east coast

Waves crashing over sea defences have caused flooding on the Moray Firth coast.

Police closed the West Beach car park in Lossiemouth this morning after water spilled over the walls while bringing stones and other debris.

The nearby Ponderosa cafe has been forced to close for the day due to customers not being able to get access.

However, staff at the eatery have confirmed the water did not reach the premises and they expect to open as normal again tomorrow.

The flooding came amid warnings of heavy rain across the north and north-east.