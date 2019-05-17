Video: North-east fisherman captures amazing moment pod of Orcas surfaces next to boat

A fisherman has relived the “once in a lifetime” moment a pod of 20 killer whales surrounded his small boat off the north-east coast.

Dale Harris was about two miles from the shore between Fraserburgh and Peterhead when he noticed a disturbance in the water.

He and his skipper, James Masson, were “amazed” when an orca broke through the waves feet away from the Minerva FR147, and they realised they were in the presence of a pod of the marine predators.