Video: First look inside newly-revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery

The Evening Express got a sneak glimpse inside the new Aberdeen Art Gallery today, which has been undergoing a £34.6 million revamp since 2015.

The historic A-listed building was closed for refurbishment in 2015 for 21 new gallery spaces to be built along with an area for artists-in-residence and a dedicated community gallery.

The new venue will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday.

New top floor has been described as a “game changer” for the gallery. It offers brand new vistas across the city, including down Belmont Street. pic.twitter.com/DPVNCLzEHT — Adele Merson (@EEadele) October 28, 2019

Gallery 4 features many of the gallery’s contemporary pieces #aberdeenartgallery pic.twitter.com/MUzC0Eu3rO — Adele Merson (@EEadele) October 28, 2019