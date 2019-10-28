Video: First look inside newly-revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery
The Evening Express got a sneak glimpse inside the new Aberdeen Art Gallery today, which has been undergoing a £34.6 million revamp since 2015.
The historic A-listed building was closed for refurbishment in 2015 for 21 new gallery spaces to be built along with an area for artists-in-residence and a dedicated community gallery.
The new venue will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday.
New top floor has been described as a “game changer” for the gallery. It offers brand new vistas across the city, including down Belmont Street. pic.twitter.com/DPVNCLzEHT
— Adele Merson (@EEadele) October 28, 2019
Gallery 4 features many of the gallery’s contemporary pieces #aberdeenartgallery pic.twitter.com/MUzC0Eu3rO
— Adele Merson (@EEadele) October 28, 2019
Wouldn’t be an Art Gallery in Aberdeen without a rowie/buttery. Forms part of photographer Martin Parr’s new exhibition which saw him take a series of images around the city. pic.twitter.com/y8qPYR41OS
— Adele Merson (@EEadele) October 28, 2019