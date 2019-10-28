Video: First look inside newly-revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery

The Aberdeen Art Gallery will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday.

And today the Evening Express got a tour of the newly-revamped facility.

The historic A-listed building was closed for refurbishment in 2015 for 21 new gallery spaces to be built along with an area for artists-in-residence and a dedicated community gallery.

New top floor has been described as a “game changer” for the gallery. It offers brand new vistas across the city, including down Belmont Street. pic.twitter.com/DPVNCLzEHT — Adele Merson (@EEadele) October 28, 2019

The ambitious revamp, which will also include improvements to visitor facilities, cost a total of £34.6 million.

Gallery 4 features many of the gallery’s contemporary pieces #aberdeenartgallery pic.twitter.com/MUzC0Eu3rO — Adele Merson (@EEadele) October 28, 2019