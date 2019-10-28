Monday, October 28th 2019 Show Links
Video: First look inside newly-revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery

by Annette Cameron
28/10/2019, 1:02 pm Updated: 28/10/2019, 1:05 pm

The Aberdeen Art Gallery will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday.

And today the Evening Express got a tour of the newly-revamped facility.

The historic A-listed building was closed for refurbishment in 2015 for 21 new gallery spaces to be built along with an area for artists-in-residence and a dedicated community gallery.

The ambitious revamp, which will also include improvements to visitor facilities, cost a total of £34.6 million.

 

