Video: First look at Fraserburgh serial killer series Des starring David Tennant

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming ITV drama Des based on Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

It was revealed late last year that Scottish actor David Tennant would star as the “Muswell Hill Murderer” in the three-part series.

The trailer, that has attracted nearly 40,000 views online, shows the former Doctor Who actor during police questioning and their investigations. He is also seen wearing Nilsen’s recognisable glasses and blue shirt.

The story is told from the view of Nilsen, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay being played by Daniel Mays, and biographer Brian Masters portrayed by Jason Watkins.

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Nilsen carried out a murderous spree of near-unparalleled savagery killing up to 16 boys and men in his North London flat.

His victims were often homeless or living off grid, susceptible to the generosity of strangers.

Once back at Nilsen’s, he would strangle them – sometimes combined with drowning – before observing a ritual in which he would bathe and dress the victim’s bodies, which he would keep for long periods of time.

He was jailed for life with a recommendation he serve a minimum of 25 years in 1983, on six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

He died behind bars last year aged 72.

In 2016 Nilsen revealed in a series of letters to why he never challenged or appealed his sentence.

He wrote: “I will not lodge any appeal for release from prison as I owe it to my victims and to justice to serve out whatever time has been allocated to me.

“I have never even thought about lodging an appeal against conviction or sentence and I have always felt this way since day one and nothing has changed in this.”

He also shared his thoughts on his upbringing in Aberdeenshire and his controversial autobiography.