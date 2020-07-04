Video: Firefighters tackle car blaze on A96

Fire crews have been called to tackle a “well-alight” car, with the blaze spreading to a nearby bus shelter and bushes.

Two appliances from Inverurie were sent to the scene on the A96, near the Kintore roundabout, at around 12.30pm.

On arrival they found a car well alight, with the fire spreading to the bus shelter and nearby bushes.

Two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus were used by the crews to extinguish the fire.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE A96 BROOMHILL ROUNDABOUT KINTORE The A96 City bound from the Broomhill Roundabout is now open to traffic in both directions. — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 4, 2020

Nobody was believed to be injured in the blaze, with the road closed for around 20 minutes to allow for recovering of the car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40pm we received a report of a vehicle on fire on the A96 outside Kintore.

“There were no reported injuries and the road was closed for around half an hour.”