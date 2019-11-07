Video: Fire-hit Aberdeen restaurant reopens today

A fire-hit Italian restaurant in the heart of Aberdeen will reopen today.

Amarone on Union Street was forced to close almost a year ago after a blaze tore through the basement of the property.

More than 50 firefighters were involved in tackling the incident on November 10 last year.

However, following a remodel the restaurant is expected to welcome its first customers through the door after an exclusive event last night.

As well as new decor throughout, Amarone now features a luxury cocktail bar as well as intimate booths and an open pizza kitchen.

The restaurant can accommodate around 200 dinners and also includes two private dining areas.

Amarone – which is owned by the Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group – has been teasing customers ahead of today’s opening with videos on social media.

