Firefighters have been called to a wildfire near a north-east town.

Crews were alerted to the blaze, at Hill o Doun near Macduff, shortly before 1.30pm.

The fire covered an area around 50m x 30m with firefighters at the scene sending the stop message back just after 2pm.

Video from the scene shows an area of grass well alight with large columns of smoke seen across the town.